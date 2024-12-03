Inside The Reds

MLB Reporter: Athletics Should Trade Brent Rooker to Cincinnati Reds

Rooker hit 39 home runs in 2024.

Sep 25, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker (25) hits a single against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
The Reds are looking to improve their power this offseason. Could they pair up with the Athletics and trade for slugger Brent Rooker?

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and David Schoenfield explored potential trades they'd love to see during the 2024 Winter Meetings. Schoenfield believes the A's and Reds are a perfect match.

"The A's have been pretty adamant about saying they won't trade Rooker, who's coming off a monster 39-homer, 5.6-WAR season as the Athletics' regular DH," Schoenfield wrote. "But given his age (entering his age-30 season), high strikeout rate and lack of defensive value, the A's should absolutely consider trading Rooker. They need rotation help, and while they've also said they intend to increase payroll, good luck getting any pitchers to sign to play in Sacramento. So how about a couple of small-market teams helping each other? The Reds, especially after acquiring Brady Singer from the Royals, are deep in young starters and starting pitching prospects. The Reds weren't a good offensive team in 2024 and just traded their top OBP guy in Jonathan India to get Singer, so dealing from their prospect depth to acquire a still-inexpensive cleanup hitter makes sense."

Rooker would certainly give the Reds the power they are looking for in the middle of the lineup. What would it cost to land him? If it's reasonable, then he would be a great fit for the 2025 Reds.

