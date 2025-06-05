National Outlet Makes WILD Trade Proposal Involving Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect
Jarren Duran's name has been brought up a lot recently in trade talks. Bleacher Report ranked their best 10 trade packages for him amid the trade rumors.
The 28-year-old is slashing .273/.318/.424 with 27 extra-base hits and 13 stolen bases this season for Boston.
They said the Reds could offer the Red Sox the eighth best trade package, which included Graham Ashcraft, Chase Burns, and Chase Petty.
As good as Duran is and as much as the Reds need help on offense, the Reds should not include Burns in a package to acquire the Red Sox outfielder. Burns would be nearly untouchable for me, as he is one of the top pitching prospects in Major League Baseball and has the potential to be an ace.
While Duran would be under team control until 2028, the service time clock has not even started on Burns yet. For a small market team, it's hard for the Reds to attract free-agent pitchers to Great American Ball Park. When it comes to good pitchers, the price tag in free agency is often out of reach.
Developing and keeping homegrown pitching talent like Burns, Hunter Greene, and others is essential—especially for a small market team like Cincinnati.
The Reds should absolutely look at dealing a couple of prospects for an impact bat, but those deals should not include Burns.
