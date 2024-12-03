New Reds Pitcher Brady Singer Shares Adjustments That Have Led to More Success
New Reds' pitcher joined MLB Network's Foul Territory last week and discussed some of the pitching adjustments he's made that have led to more success on the mound.
"With the sinker and slider just going horizontally, we thought anything up in the zone was good for my shapes," Singer said about his four-seam fastball. "I really like the four-seamer. It's fun to throw stuff like that at the top of the zone."
Singer saw a bunch of success with his sweeper that he threw more of in 2024.
"The sweeper, I used that a little bit in 2023, but just didn't have great success with it or have great feel with it," Singer told Foul Territory. "Then, (Seth) Lugo came over this year, and I literally saw him throwing the ball up under the seams, trying to throw the sweeper, and I said, I'll try it. Yeah, sure. Lugo helped me out a lot with that one. I am just trying to open up different looks for the hitters and be able to go different directions with more pitches so that gives me a better chance of success."
Singer posted a 3.71 ERA in 32 games for the Royals in 2024 and is expected to be a big part of the Reds rotation heading in 2025.
You can watch the full interview below:
