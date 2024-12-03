Inside The Reds

New Reds Pitcher Brady Singer Shares Adjustments That Have Led to More Success

The Reds traded for Singer in November.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 24, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

New Reds' pitcher joined MLB Network's Foul Territory last week and discussed some of the pitching adjustments he's made that have led to more success on the mound.

"With the sinker and slider just going horizontally, we thought anything up in the zone was good for my shapes," Singer said about his four-seam fastball. "I really like the four-seamer. It's fun to throw stuff like that at the top of the zone."

Singer saw a bunch of success with his sweeper that he threw more of in 2024.

"The sweeper, I used that a little bit in 2023, but just didn't have great success with it or have great feel with it," Singer told Foul Territory. "Then, (Seth) Lugo came over this year, and I literally saw him throwing the ball up under the seams, trying to throw the sweeper, and I said, I'll try it. Yeah, sure. Lugo helped me out a lot with that one. I am just trying to open up different looks for the hitters and be able to go different directions with more pitches so that gives me a better chance of success."

Singer posted a 3.71 ERA in 32 games for the Royals in 2024 and is expected to be a big part of the Reds rotation heading in 2025.

You can watch the full interview below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News