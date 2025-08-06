New Reds Starting Pitcher Zack Littell Has High Praise for New Teammates
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night behind a late home run by Spencer Steer and a gem by new starting pitcher Zack Littell.
Littell was acquired last week for pitching prospect Adam Serwinowski and veteran Brian Van Belle. Littell very quickly showed Reds fans why they should be excited about him being a part of the rotation down the stretch.
The veteran right-hander had high praise for his new teammates.
"I was a little nervous to be honest," Littell said postgame. "This is the first time going to a new team with expectations to perform. It was a little different, but the guys did an awesome job prepping and helping me out. It's been nothing but great since I've gotten here. The guys have been awesome."
Littell likes this team's chances down the stretch.
"This club has a special energy to it," he continued. "It's an extremely tight group I can tell already. Really full of awesome guys. Everybody has been incredible. That's a big key to good teams...The energy is high in the dugout all the time. It's been really awesome."
The Reds improved to 60-54 on the season.
You can see postgame comments from Littell, Terry Francona, Spencer Steer, and Miguel Andujar below.
