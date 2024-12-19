Nick Krall on Noelvi Marte: "He's Not Going to be Given the Job."
After being suspended for the first 80 games of the season for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug policy, Noelvi Marte hit just .210 over 66 games in 2024.
It's fair to say that wasn't the season the Reds were hoping to get from the young infielder.
Nick Krall talked about Marte on the Reds Hot Stove on Tuesday night.
"We thought that he had every chance to be the everyday third baseman out of the shoot and we're going to have this superstar guy," Krall said. "Obviously, he got suspended for PEDs, and he started behind the eight ball and it snowballed from there.
The Reds met with Marte and challenged him to get better over the offseason.
"We challenged him to go into the offseason to get better offensively, get better defensively, take better care of your body, and just work at it," Krall went on to say. "He's done a good job. I know Tito and Brad met with him in Santo Domingo earlier this season and he's looking in good shape. He has really tried to trim down and has worked his butt off."
Marte is going to have to earn his spot on the roster during spring training.
"He's going to have to come in and compete for a spot and he knows that," Krall said. He's not going to be given the job and he's going to actually have to come in and earn a spot on this team. Otherwise, we are going to have to figure out who is going to be our starting third baseman."
Marte hit a home run in the Dominican Winter League on Tuesday night, but has struggled there as well, slashing .221/.299/.325 with five extra-base hits in 23 games.
It looks like he is experimenting with a swing change as he finished with both hands on the bat on his home run on Tuesday, which was different than in the past.
The Reds need a bounce-back season from Marte in 2025.
You can listen to Krall's full interview on the Hot Stove here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast