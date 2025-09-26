Nick Lodolo Made Cincinnati Reds History in Win Over Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo was having one of the best games of his career on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates before he was forced to exit the game with an apparent groin injury.
Through 6 1/3 innings, Lodolo allowed just two hits and no runs. He walked a batter and tied his career high with 12 strikeouts.
The left-hander generated 27 swings and misses. Only Tarik Skubal, MacKenzie Gore, Max Fried, and Jacob deGrom had gotten more swings and misses in a game this season, according to Matt Wilkes.
He made Reds history with the 27 whiffs, tying Tyler Mahle for the most whiffs in a game by a pitcher in the pitch-tracking era. Mahle had 27 in June of 2018.
Lodolo had just 81 pitches through 6 1/3 innings, as mentioned above, he felt tightness in his groin and had to leave.
The 27-year-old has had one of the best seasons of his career. He has a 3.30 ERA in 28 games and 155 2/3 innings pitched, both career highs.
