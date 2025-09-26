Nick Lodolo Made Cincinnati Reds History in Win Over Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday

Most whiffs in a game by Reds pitchers in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008):



Nick Lodolo, 27 (today)

Tyler Mahle, 27 (6/30/2018)

Luis Castillo, 26 (7/15/2019)

Luis Castillo, 26 (8/5/2019)

Luis Castillo, 25 (7/31/2019)

Andrew Abbott, 25 (7/2/2023)

Hunter Greene, 25 (4/29/2023)