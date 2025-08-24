Noelvi Marte’s Heads-Up Baseball Drawing Praise from Reds Manager Terry Francona
If it wasn't for Miguel Andujar, there would be no question that Noelvi Marte has been the Reds' hottest bat lately.
On Sunday, he had two more hits, including a Little League home run that tied the game in the sixth inning. However, he's doing the little things that seem to be impressing Reds manager Terry Francona, who recently moved him up to second in the order.
"Marte had a big hit and better base running," Francona said.
"I think he's understanding what it takes to be an everyday Major League player. His tools are just obvious, but he's playing the game. He's moving runners. He's hustling down the line. That could have been a double, nobody would have said anything, but I am proud of him."
In the eighth inning, Marte led off with a single. Elly De La Cruz followed with a deep fly ball to right field that was caught by Corbin Carroll, who has a very strong arm. Marte took a risk and tagged up from first and got slid in front of the tag and got himself into scoring position. Austin Hays singled him in later in the inning. That's winning baseball.
"Those are good baseball plays," Francona added. "And he's been doing that now."
The Reds beat the Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday and are the only team in Major League Baseball that has yet to be swept.
Cincinnati improved to 68-63 on the season and now sits just 1 1/2 games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
