Noelvi Marte's Three-Run Home Run in 14-8 Win Over Pirates as Heard on All Broadcasts
The Cincinnati Reds used huge games offensively from Spencer Steer and Noelvi Marte to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-8 on Sunday and salvage a series split.
The Pirates fought back all game long and trailed by just one run in the ninth inning. However, with the Reds leading by one and two men on base, Marte hit a three-run home run over the center field wall to give the Reds some breathing room.
Marte has six hits in his last two games and he helped the Reds split the series at PNC Park.
"It was an offensive competition between both teams," Marte said. It's like you hit me, I hit you. We keep going and we ended with a win."
Watch Marte's home run as heard on Reds and Pirates television and radio below:
