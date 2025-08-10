Inside The Reds

Noelvi Marte's Three-Run Home Run in 14-8 Win Over Pirates as Heard on All Broadcasts

Another huge day for Marte at the plate.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 10, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder outfielder TJ Friedl (29) and right fielder Noelvi Marte (16) and left fielder Austin Hays (right) celebrate in the outfield after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds used huge games offensively from Spencer Steer and Noelvi Marte to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-8 on Sunday and salvage a series split.

The Pirates fought back all game long and trailed by just one run in the ninth inning. However, with the Reds leading by one and two men on base, Marte hit a three-run home run over the center field wall to give the Reds some breathing room.

Marte has six hits in his last two games and he helped the Reds split the series at PNC Park.

"It was an offensive competition between both teams," Marte said. It's like you hit me, I hit you. We keep going and we ended with a win."

Watch Marte's home run as heard on Reds and Pirates television and radio below:

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

