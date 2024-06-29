Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds fall to St. Louis Cardinals 1-0
The Cincinnati Reds fell 1-0 to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.
The Reds fall to 38-44 on the season while the Cardinals improve to 42-39.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Offensive Struggles
Just one night after scoring 11 runs on 16 hits, the Reds offense was blanked by the Cardinals' pitching staff. The Reds had only four hits in the game and were 0-9 with runners in scoring position. All four hits came against Cardinals starting pitcher, Andre Pallante. The Reds did not record a hit against the St. Louis bullpen over 3 2/3 innings. Jonathan India was the lone Red with a multi-hit game.
Franke Montas Strong Start
Montas shut down the Cardinals' offense on Friday night, allowing just a single run in six innings of work. He gave up just two hits, walked three batters, and struck out five. He lowered his season ERA to 4.23.
Up Next
The Reds and Cardinals will face off in game three of the series on Saturday at 2:15 ET.
News and Notes
- Noelvi Marte's 17-game hitting streak came to an end. He was 0-4 in the game.
- Jonathan India extended his hit streak to 10 straight games and has had a multi-hit game in seven straight games.
- India has an extra-base hit in six straight games.
- Nick Martinez tossed two scoreless innings in relief.
