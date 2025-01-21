Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (80) throws to first base for an out in the eighth inning during a MLB spring training baseball game, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (80) throws to first base for an out in the eighth inning during a MLB spring training baseball game, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
With pitchers and catchers set to report to spring training in less than a month, the Reds announced their Major League non-roster invitees today.

Pitchers

  • Jose Acuna
  • Chase Burns
  • Zach Maxwell
  • Bryan Shaw
  • Lenny Torres
  • Alex Young

Catchers

  • Will Banfield
  • Michael Trautwein
  • Austin Wynns

Infielders

  • Edwin Arroyo
  • Cam Collier
  • Ivan Johnson
  • Sal Stewart

Outfielders

  • Hector Rodriguez

The first workout for pitchers and catchers will be on Wednesday, February 12, while the first full-sqaud workout will be Monday, February 17.

