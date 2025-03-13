Reds' Chase Burns Among Top Prospects in MLB's 2025 Spring Breakout Series
The Reds and Brewers prospects will be playing their Spring Breakout game this Sunday, March 16, at 7:40 ET.
Cincinnati will have 10 of its top 12 prospects playing in the game.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel ranked the top prospects participating in the Spring Breakout series and Cincinnati's Chase Burns made the list.
The 2024 Reds' first-round draft pick was ranked number 15 and under the tier named: "Tier 2: Elite prospects who could come up in the first half."
The 22-year-old appeared in one game for the Reds this spring and was impressive. Burns walked a batter but struck out three of the four batters he faced and routinely hit 100 mph on the radar gun.
There is a chance we could see Burns on the Reds at some point this season.
You can see ESPN's full list here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast