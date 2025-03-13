Inside The Reds

Greg Kuffner

Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 18, 2025; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns poses for a portrait during Media Day at the Cincinnati Reds Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Reds and Brewers prospects will be playing their Spring Breakout game this Sunday, March 16, at 7:40 ET.

Cincinnati will have 10 of its top 12 prospects playing in the game.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel ranked the top prospects participating in the Spring Breakout series and Cincinnati's Chase Burns made the list.

The 2024 Reds' first-round draft pick was ranked number 15 and under the tier named: "Tier 2: Elite prospects who could come up in the first half."

The 22-year-old appeared in one game for the Reds this spring and was impressive. Burns walked a batter but struck out three of the four batters he faced and routinely hit 100 mph on the radar gun.

There is a chance we could see Burns on the Reds at some point this season.

