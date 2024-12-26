Reds Chris Valaika Joins the Hot Stove to Discuss Hitting Philosophies, Coaching with Terry Francona and More
One of the first moves Terry Francona made as manager of the Reds was to hire Chris Valaika as the Director of Hitting.
Valaika was the Guardians' hitting coach from 2022-2024.
He joined MLB Network's Hot Stove to discuss hitting at Great American Ball Park, hitting philosophies, coaching with Francona, and more.
Great American Ball Park is known for being a hitter's paradise and it's something that Valaika thinks can get in the minds of players.
"I think it's a reputation you'd like to get rid of," Valaika said. "I think the biggest thing for us is to really not try to be a victim of the ballpark. We have to be dynamic in how we score runs, not just waiting for that three-run home run."
Valaika coached with Francona with the Guardians from 2022-2023 and he discussed the trust the two of them have with one another.
"There is the trust that we have," Valaika said. "I was fortunate enough to get hired by him in Cleveland, and to see him come back, and get the opportunity to work with him again, you can't pass up offers like that. The trust and the alignment has been there already and I am looking forward to getting back in the dugout with him and getting to build this thing out."
The Reds offense will need to take a big step forward if they want to make the playoffs in 2025.
You can watch Valaika's full interview below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast