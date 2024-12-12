Inside The Reds

Reds Eyeing Free Agent After Coming Up Short in Trade Pursuit of Garrett Crochet

The Reds continue to look to add pitching depth.

Sep 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (37) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Reds fell short in acquiring Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox, but that hasn't stopped them from continuing to try to build pitching depth.

Cincinnati has checked in on veteran free agent Nick Pivetaa according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Pivetta has been a consistent, back-of-rotation starter for most of his career. In 2024, he had a 4.13 ERA over 145 2/3 innings with the Boston Red Sox.

In his nine-year career, Pivetta is 56-71 with a 4.76 ERA but has thrown over 140 innings in four of his last five seasons.

While the 31-year-old wouldn't be a flashy addition, he could be a steady contributor to the Reds' pitching staff.

