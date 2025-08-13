Inside The Reds

Reds' Fan-Favorite Returns to Mound After Three Tommy John Surgeries

This is awesome to see!

Greg Kuffner

Sep 4, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Antone (70) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images
Sep 4, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tejay Antone (70) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images / David Kohl-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was April 7, 2024, when Tejay Antone left the game and immediately knew something was wrong...again. After throwing one pitch, he felt something in his elbow and an MRI revealed he had torn his flexor mass tendon completely off the bone and partially tore his UCL.

“Sunday was a very, very tough day for me," he told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon at the time. "There were other things that were going on outside of baseball, kind of some family issues. That, coupled with what happened on the field, was tough to swallow.

A few days later he underwent his third Tommy John surgery.

A year and a half later, Tejay Antone toed the rubber for the Dayton Dragons, his first inning in a professional game since he felt the pain in his elbow.

He did not give up a hit, walked a batter, and struck out a batter in his scoreless appearance in High-A Dayton on Tuesday night.

“When that [injury] happens, I want to be a resource for kids and a resource for other athletes going through it so they can come back stronger.”

Whether or not Antone ever steps onto a Major League mound again, his perseverance and determination will always stand as an inspiration.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News