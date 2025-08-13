Reds' Fan-Favorite Returns to Mound After Three Tommy John Surgeries
It was April 7, 2024, when Tejay Antone left the game and immediately knew something was wrong...again. After throwing one pitch, he felt something in his elbow and an MRI revealed he had torn his flexor mass tendon completely off the bone and partially tore his UCL.
“Sunday was a very, very tough day for me," he told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon at the time. "There were other things that were going on outside of baseball, kind of some family issues. That, coupled with what happened on the field, was tough to swallow.
A few days later he underwent his third Tommy John surgery.
A year and a half later, Tejay Antone toed the rubber for the Dayton Dragons, his first inning in a professional game since he felt the pain in his elbow.
He did not give up a hit, walked a batter, and struck out a batter in his scoreless appearance in High-A Dayton on Tuesday night.
“When that [injury] happens, I want to be a resource for kids and a resource for other athletes going through it so they can come back stronger.”
Whether or not Antone ever steps onto a Major League mound again, his perseverance and determination will always stand as an inspiration.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast