Reds' Flamethrower Hunter Greene Poised for Even Greater Heights in 2025
Hunter Greene took a major step forward in 2024, delivering the best season of his young career.
The Reds' flame-throwing right-hander went 9-5 with a 2.75 ERA, a 1.02 WHIP, and a career-high 150 1/3 innings pitched, earning his first All-Star selection. Now, as he looks ahead to 2025, Greene is focused on building upon that success—and establishing himself as one of the premier arms in the game.
For Greene, the path to this point has been anything but easy. Since debuting in 2022, he’s faced the ups and downs that come with being a young pitcher in the big leagues.
“Going through my first few seasons, there is so much failure,” Greene admitted on the Jim Day podcast. “A lot of times you really get humbled. You have to find ways to go out there and still be yourself, compete, learn, and grow every single start.”
That growth was evident in 2024, as Greene refined his arsenal and became more efficient on the mound. He emphasized the importance of fastball command, going deeper into games, and how subtle adjustments can make a big difference.
“You have to be able to move the ball around, especially your fastball,” he said. “That is going to be the pitch that you throw the most and that’s going to be the pitch that hitters see the most. You have to be able to make that one pitch, three or four pitches, whether you’re changing speeds or changing eye levels.”
Greene’s dominant first half earned him a spot on the National League All-Star team, a milestone that carried significant meaning.
“If there was ever a time or a place where I felt an extra boost of confidence, it was definitely getting the nod for the All-Star game,” he said. “I think there are times in all professions where you have to have another stage of validation … just to continue to prove to yourself you’re doing the right things.”
Now, with an All-Star campaign under his belt, Greene is more motivated than ever. He’s working on expanding his pitch mix, keeping hitters off balance, and taking his game to another level.
“I definitely want to add more usage to the pitches that I’ve picked up,” he said. “Being able to have more pitches and more thoughts enter into hitters' heads when they’re in the box is ideal. You want guys to think you have 50 pitches. I’d love to be able to go out there and throw a knuckleball once an inning and have hitters say, ‘Hey, what was that?’ Playing with hitters' minds, that’s what you want. You don’t want anyone coming into the box with a clear mind.”
Beyond his on-field improvements, Greene is embracing the responsibility that comes with being an ace. He understands that his role extends beyond just taking the mound every fifth day—he’s focused on going deeper into games, giving the bullpen a break, and setting the tone for the team.
“Getting tapped as the ace—that’s a really big stamp that doesn’t come lightly,” he said. “Obviously, you not only want to prove to yourself, but prove to your teammates that you are that guy and you have their back.”
As Greene strides toward the mound each game, he mutters an expletive—one he wouldn’t repeat—but it serves its purpose. It locks him in, fuels his competitive fire, and reminds him of his mission: to dominate and embarrass hitters.
“It’s not as much a reset as it is locking in and remembering what the focus is and what the mission is,” he said. “That is to go dominate and embarrass hitters.”
If 2024 was his breakout campaign, then 2025 could be the year Greene cements himself as one of baseball’s elite.
Listen to Hunter Greene's full interview on the Jim Day podcast here.
