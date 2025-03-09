Reds' General Manager Brad Meador Provides Update on Andrew Abbott and Rhett Lowder
Reds' General Manager Brad Meador joined Jeff Brantley and John Sadak on the broadcast on Saturday and provided an update on starters Andrew Abbott and Rhett Lowder.
"They are both progressing well, and both feel well," Meador said. "Andrew is ahead of Rhett. There is still a chance that Andrew could be ready for opening day. We will see. He's got to build all the way back up, get in games, and have a full spring training. We also have Graham and Carson Spiers. We will see how it plays out to see what that fifth spot looks like."
It seems more and more likely that the Reds' fifth starter will be either Graham Ashcraft or Carson Spiers to open the season.
Ashcraft made 15 starts for the Reds in 2024 with a 5.24 ERA. He has added a curveball to his pitch mix this offseason.
"Graham, as you guys know, throws everything hard," Meador said. "When everything is that hard, especially as you get through the lineup a time or two, you have to be able to slow hitters down. Good hitters can sit hard. Being able to slow hitters down is important."
Spiers pitched in 22 games for the Reds last season, including 10 starts. He had a 5.46 ERA to go along with 80 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings.
Cincinnati has a lot more pitching depth than they did in previous seasons, and that is going to pay dividends early in the 2025 campaign.
