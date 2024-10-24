Inside The Reds

Reds Hire Chris Valaika as Director of Hitting and Major League Hitting Coach

Valaika has been the Guardians hitting coach for the last three season.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 23, 2023; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cleveland Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika (13) during photo day in Goodyear, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Feb 23, 2023; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cleveland Guardians hitting coach Chris Valaika (13) during photo day in Goodyear, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds announced on Thursday that they have hired Chris Valaika to be their Director of Hitting and Major League Hitting Coach.

Valaika spent the last three seasons as the Guardians' hitting coach, including two season with Reds Manager Terry Francona.

He also played for the Reds in parts of two seasons in 2010 and 2011. Check out the announcement below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News