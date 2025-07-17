Reds Injury Updates: What We Know About Hunter Greene, Rhett Lowder, and Others
The Cincinnati Reds have slowly but surely gotten healthier throughout the season. However, there are still a couple of key players on the injured list.
MLB.com's Mark Sheldon provided a full report here.
Hunter Greene has been on the injured list with a right groin strain since June 4. He was set to go on a rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville before having a setback. He was sent to Goodyear, Arizona to continue his rehab and throwing program.
Rhett Lowder has been on the injured list since the start of the season with a right forearm strain and then suffered a left oblique strain during his rehab assignment. The right-hander is still rehabbing his oblique injury in Arizona and there in no timetable on when he will be able to go on another rehab assignment.
Ian Gibaut has been on the injured list with right-shoulder impingement since June 30. He has started playing catch again, but there is no timetable for his return.
Carson Spiers has been on the injured list since April 20 with right-shoulder impingement. He has made three rehab appearances with the ACL Reds and Triple-A Louisville. He threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings with the Bats on July 13.
Wade Miley has been on the injured list since June 20 with a left flexor strain. He has resumed playing catch and there is a chance he could return this season.
The Reds begin the second half of the season on Friday against the New York Mets. Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
You can read Sheldon's full article here with more injury updates.
