Inside The Reds

Reds Left-Hander Brandon Williamson Has Another Successful Rehab Start For Louisville Bats

Cincinnati Reds starter Brandon Williamson didn't allow a run through four innings.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) delivers live batting practice during spring training workouts, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) delivers live batting practice during spring training workouts, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

Brandon Williamson continued his rehab assignment with a stellar performance for Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. Williamson pitched four innings, allowing just one hit and no earned runs. He didn't walk a batter and struck out two.

Williamson lowered his ERA to 0.84 with the Bats so far this season.

The Cincinnati Reds are coming up on a decision where they will need to decide whether to add Williamson to the big league roster or keep him in Triple-A Louisville. With the way he has pitched on his rehab, it would be surprising to see him not end up on the Reds' roster.

Check out highlights from Sunday's game below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

David Bell Explains Why Tyler Stephenson Didn’t Hit Against Padres

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A

Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark

Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER