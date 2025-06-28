Reds Manager Provides Injury Update on Graham Ashcraft and Hunter Greene
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead on Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park.
The skipper provided injury updates on Hunter Greene, Graham Ashcraft, and Jake Fraley.
Greene and Ashcraft, who are both dealing with groin injuries, will throw a live bullpen session on Wednesday in Boston at Fenway Park.
Greene is 4-3 with a 2.72 ERA, a WHIP of 0.97, and 73 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings this season. Ashcraft, who is in his first year as a reliever, has a 4.19 ERA in 29 games.
Fraley is awaiting results on his shoulder injury, but he's hoping to avoid surgery, according to Mike Petraglia.
Fraley is hitting .224 with five home runs and 17 RBIs.
You can see Petraglia's full update below, including an update on outfielder Austin Hays.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast