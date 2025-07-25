Reds Manager Provides Injury Update on Hunter Greene, Rhett Lowder, and Others
The Cincinnati Reds start a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. Before Friday's game, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke with reporters and provided an injury update on Rhett Lowder, Hunter Greene, and Carson Spiers.
Greene, who is on the injured list with a groin strain, pitched two innings with the ACL Reds this week and it went well. He is scheduled to continue his rehab with the Louisville Bats on Tuesday and throw around 55 pitches.
Rhett Lowder, who has been on the injured list with an oblique injury, has started throwing again, but his first bullpen session is not scheduled until August 17. Lowder has missed the entire season thus far.
Carson Spiers was returned from his rehab assignment with bicep soreness. Francona said there is some concern about the right-hander's injury, but he is going to get a second opinion.
You can see Mike Petraglia's full update below:
