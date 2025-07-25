Inside The Reds

Reds Manager Provides Injury Update on Hunter Greene, Rhett Lowder, and Others

The Reds start a three-game series with the Rays on Friday night.

Greg Kuffner

May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds start a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. Before Friday's game, Reds manager Terry Francona spoke with reporters and provided an injury update on Rhett Lowder, Hunter Greene, and Carson Spiers.

Greene, who is on the injured list with a groin strain, pitched two innings with the ACL Reds this week and it went well. He is scheduled to continue his rehab with the Louisville Bats on Tuesday and throw around 55 pitches.

Rhett Lowder, who has been on the injured list with an oblique injury, has started throwing again, but his first bullpen session is not scheduled until August 17. Lowder has missed the entire season thus far.

Carson Spiers was returned from his rehab assignment with bicep soreness. Francona said there is some concern about the right-hander's injury, but he is going to get a second opinion.

You can see Mike Petraglia's full update below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News