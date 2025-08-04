Reds Manager Provides Update on Hunter Greene Ahead of Matchup vs. Chicago Cubs
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona provided an injury update on ace Hunter Greene on Monday ahead of the series opener against the Chicago Cubs.
The plan is for Greene to pitch in another rehab game and build his pitch count up to 80 or so pitches.
“We want to make sure he’s healthy," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. "If you rush a guy back, it doesn’t help you want it to. And if he has a long inning...It’s easy to do the right thing when it’s easy. When it’s not, you still have to do it.”
Greene hasn't pitched in a big league game since June 3 due to a groin strain. He's posted a 2.72 ERA in 11 starts so far this season.
The Reds could really use their ace back in the middle of the stretch run.
On Sunday, the right-hander gave up two unearned runs on three hits, walked a batter, and struck out seven over 3 1/3 innings with Triple-A Louisville. He threw 42 of his 66 pitches for strikes.
You can see Goldsmith's full post below:
