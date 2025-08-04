Inside The Reds

Reds Manager Provides Update on Hunter Greene Ahead of Matchup vs. Chicago Cubs

Greene has been out since June.

Greg Kuffner

May 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona provided an injury update on ace Hunter Greene on Monday ahead of the series opener against the Chicago Cubs.

The plan is for Greene to pitch in another rehab game and build his pitch count up to 80 or so pitches.

“We want to make sure he’s healthy," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. "If you rush a guy back, it doesn’t help you want it to. And if he has a long inning...It’s easy to do the right thing when it’s easy. When it’s not, you still have to do it.”

Greene hasn't pitched in a big league game since June 3 due to a groin strain. He's posted a 2.72 ERA in 11 starts so far this season.

The Reds could really use their ace back in the middle of the stretch run.

On Sunday, the right-hander gave up two unearned runs on three hits, walked a batter, and struck out seven over 3 1/3 innings with Triple-A Louisville. He threw 42 of his 66 pitches for strikes.

You can see Goldsmith's full post below:

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

