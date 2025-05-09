Reds Manager Terry Francona Addresses Another Late-Inning Collapse for the Reds
After a two-run home run by Rece Hinds to give the Reds a 4-2 lead in the ninth inning, Graham Ashcraft entered the game to try to convert the save.
Emilio Pagan had pitched in two consecutive games and was likely unavailable.
Ashcraft led off the inning by walking Ozzie Albies. Next, Sean Murphy ripped a line drive to right field and Rece Hinds misplayed the ball, which resulted in runners on first and third and no outs.
Reds manager Terry Francona gave his thoughts on the ninth inning.
"He got turned around a bit," Francona said of Hinds. "It was not a great 0-2 pitch, but yeah, he just got turned around."
Leadoff walks always seem to haunt.
"Well he walked the leadoff hitter," Francona said of Ashcraft. "That's never a good way to start the inning. It happened the other night to Pagan. Stuff was good. Again, an 0-2 pitch to their catcher that was not where he wanted to throw it.
Eli White followed with a successful squeeze play to get the Braves within one and Michael Harris would follow with an RBI single that would send the game to extras.
The Braves went on to win on a walk-off single by Drake Baldwin in the 11th.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast