Reds Manager Terry Francona Addresses Another Late-Inning Collapse for the Reds

The Reds dropped three of four in Atlanta.

May 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) talks to umpire Chris Segal (96) and umpire Alan Porter (64) against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
After a two-run home run by Rece Hinds to give the Reds a 4-2 lead in the ninth inning, Graham Ashcraft entered the game to try to convert the save.

Emilio Pagan had pitched in two consecutive games and was likely unavailable.

Ashcraft led off the inning by walking Ozzie Albies. Next, Sean Murphy ripped a line drive to right field and Rece Hinds misplayed the ball, which resulted in runners on first and third and no outs.

Reds manager Terry Francona gave his thoughts on the ninth inning.

"He got turned around a bit," Francona said of Hinds. "It was not a great 0-2 pitch, but yeah, he just got turned around."

Leadoff walks always seem to haunt.

"Well he walked the leadoff hitter," Francona said of Ashcraft. "That's never a good way to start the inning. It happened the other night to Pagan. Stuff was good. Again, an 0-2 pitch to their catcher that was not where he wanted to throw it.

Eli White followed with a successful squeeze play to get the Braves within one and Michael Harris would follow with an RBI single that would send the game to extras.

The Braves went on to win on a walk-off single by Drake Baldwin in the 11th.

