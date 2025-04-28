Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Injury Update on Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Others
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead of Monday's matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals and provided an injury update on Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Tyler Stephenson, and Wade Miley.
Mike Petraglia shared Francona's answers on X.
Encarnacion-Strand, who is on the injured list with lower back inflammation, hit off a tee on Monday and is hoping to see live pitching soon and begin throwing.
Wade Miley left yesterday's rehab start after just 10 pitches with the Dayton Dragons with a groin injury. His MRI came back clean and he could be back on a mound sooner than later.
Tyler Stephenson, who has been on the injured list since the start of the season with a low-grade left oblique strain, asked for more at-bats and will travel with Triple-A Louisville to Memphis. He will catch Tuesday and Wednesday and the Reds will re-evaluate him at the end of the week.
You can see Petraglia's full post below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast