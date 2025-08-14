Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Injury Update on Starting Pitcher Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters on Wednesday and provided an update on starting pitcher Nick Lodolo, who is on the injured list dealing with a blister.
He recently threw with a Plyo ball, and on Wednesday, he progressed to be able to throw long toss with a regular baseball, according to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.
“If I threw a couple more pitches, it would not have been in a good spot,” Lodolo said after leaving the game against the Cubs. “Fortunately, I know what it feels like. … Last year, I started trying to throw the ball, compensating, because I didn’t want to put too much pressure through the index finger.”
There is still no timetable for Lodolo's return, but he appears to be progressing nicely.
The Reds are off on Thursday before hosting the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series at Great American Ball Park starting on Friday.
They are 64-58 and one game back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
