Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Positive Injury Update on Tyler Stephenson

Greg Kuffner

Jul 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) high fives teammates after scoring on a two-run triple hit by first baseman Spencer Steer (not pictured) in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson has been on the injured list with a fractured thumb since the middle of August.

Before Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays, manager Terry Francona provided a positive update on the catcher.

"Stephenson's actually caught a few times in between innings. He's been simulating squatting,"Francona told The Enquirer. "He's caught guys in the bullpen. So, this is not the first" time he's caught pitchers.

He is scheduled to go on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, September 3.

The Reds are 70-69 and five games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

I assume Stephenson would like to test the thumb for one to two games and then be ready to join the team for the last 20 games or so.

Stephenson has had a down year at the plate, hitting .226 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs.

