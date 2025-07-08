Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Update on Ace Hunter Greene After 5-1 Loss to Marlins
The Reds offense managed just three hits on Monday night in their 5-1 loss to the Miami Marlins.
After the loss, Reds manager Terry Francona provided an update on pitcher Hunter Greene.
"The MRI came back and we are really pleased with that," Francona said. "He is still feeling it at times. There isn't a lot of confidence there yet. We want to do the right thing. Sometimes, it’s very difficult. That’s why we got the MRI. You ask somebody to go out there, let it loose and throw 100 mph, you don’t want them worrying about something. We are going to take some steps to try to give him a little more time so when he does come out, he is ready to go."
Greene has been on the injured list since June 4. He was originally set to make a rehab appearance with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, but before the game, he announced that he would not be making that start.
You can listen to Brady Singer and Francona's full postgame interviews below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast