Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Updates on Key Position Players

Francona spoke to reporters on Monday afternoon.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 24, 2025; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) runs the bases against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona provided injury updates on Austin Hays and Tyler Stephenson before Monday's matchup against the San Francisco Giants.

Stephenson received good news and is excited to start doing baseball activities.

"He was really excited, so they're gonna let him become more aggressive rotationally," Francona told Gordon Wittenmyer of The Enquirer. "Which is good − start doing some baseball stuff... I think that he was really on a good track but it's certainly nice when you get some tangible evidence that it's good."

Stephenson slashed .258/.338./.444 last season in 138 games and has been on the injured list since the start of the 2025 season with a low-grade oblique strain.

Francona also told Wittenmyer that Hays could appear in a rehab game with Triple-A Louisville as early as Thursday.

Hays has been on the injured list since the start of the season with a calf strain.

With the Reds' offense struggling like it is, Hays and Stephenson would both we welcome additions to the Cincinnati lineup.

You can read The Enquirer's full update on Stephenson and Hays here.

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

