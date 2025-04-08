Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Updates on Key Position Players
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona provided injury updates on Austin Hays and Tyler Stephenson before Monday's matchup against the San Francisco Giants.
Stephenson received good news and is excited to start doing baseball activities.
"He was really excited, so they're gonna let him become more aggressive rotationally," Francona told Gordon Wittenmyer of The Enquirer. "Which is good − start doing some baseball stuff... I think that he was really on a good track but it's certainly nice when you get some tangible evidence that it's good."
Stephenson slashed .258/.338./.444 last season in 138 games and has been on the injured list since the start of the 2025 season with a low-grade oblique strain.
Francona also told Wittenmyer that Hays could appear in a rehab game with Triple-A Louisville as early as Thursday.
Hays has been on the injured list since the start of the season with a calf strain.
With the Reds' offense struggling like it is, Hays and Stephenson would both we welcome additions to the Cincinnati lineup.
You can read The Enquirer's full update on Stephenson and Hays here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast