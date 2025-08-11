Reds Manager Terry Francona Shakes Up Lineup For Monday's Game Against Phillies
The Reds' offense has scored more than three runs just twice in August, and manager Terry Francona did something he hasn't done a whole lot of this season ahead of Monday's game against the Phillies. He shook up the lineup.
- TJ Friedl | CF
- Spencer Steer | 1B
- Elly De La Cruz | SS
- Miguel Andujar | DH
- Gavin Lux | LF
- Noelvi Marte | RF
- Tyler Stephenson | C
- Matt McLain | 2B
- Ke'Bryan Hayes | 3B
McLain has been in the number two spot in the order for most of the season. On Monday, Francona dropped him down to the eighth spot in the order. Spencer Steer will bat second. Austin Hays has been almost exclusively in the cleanup spot. He is 4 for his last 41 at the plate on he will have the day off for the second time in three games. Miguel Andujar, who was brought in at the trade deadline to hit left-handed pitching, has been so hot at the plate that he has been in the four-hole against a right-handed pitcher for two consecutive days.
The Reds are 62-57 and just 1 1/2 games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
