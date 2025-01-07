Inside The Reds

Reds Matt McLain Unsure of What Position He Will Play in 2025

McLain played center field and third base in the Arizona Fall League.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) fields a groundball during spring training workouts, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at the team’s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) fields a groundball during spring training workouts, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at the team’s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

After the Reds traded for Gavin Lux on Monday night, Reds fans were left wondering what the means for second baseman Matt McLain.

Have the Reds been in contact with McLain since the trade? What it means for him and where McLain might play in 2025?

"No, I haven't been told anything," McLain said on the Reds Hot Stove on 700 WLW.

Grading the Trade: Cincinnati Reds Add Gavin Lux in Deal With Los Angeles Dodgers

McLain expects to play multiple positions this season. He did that in the Arizona Fall League this offseason and in college.

While he sees this flexibility as a positive, he also admitted that a part of him is eager to prove in spring training that he should be the everyday second baseman.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News