Reds Matt McLain Unsure of What Position He Will Play in 2025
After the Reds traded for Gavin Lux on Monday night, Reds fans were left wondering what the means for second baseman Matt McLain.
Have the Reds been in contact with McLain since the trade? What it means for him and where McLain might play in 2025?
"No, I haven't been told anything," McLain said on the Reds Hot Stove on 700 WLW.
Grading the Trade: Cincinnati Reds Add Gavin Lux in Deal With Los Angeles Dodgers
McLain expects to play multiple positions this season. He did that in the Arizona Fall League this offseason and in college.
While he sees this flexibility as a positive, he also admitted that a part of him is eager to prove in spring training that he should be the everyday second baseman.
