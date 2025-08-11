Inside The Reds

Reds May Have to 'Get Creative' With Rookie Chase Burns to Finish Out Season

Burns has struck 10 batters in four consecutive games.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 9, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cincinnati Reds rookie pitcher Chase Burns has been finding his strike at the Major League level lately, but he's now over 100 innings on the season between the minor leagues and majors, and the Reds may need to get creative.

The Reds have previously mentioned that they do not want to shut the rookie down this season, but they also want to keep his innings at a manageable level.

On Monday, manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters and said he had a discussion with Burns, according to Charlie Goldsmith. While there is not a plan set in stone yet, with Hunter Greene coming back, the easy decision seems to be to add Burns to the bullpen.

Burns was a reliever at different in points in his career collegiately and his electric stuff could play well out of the bullpen. If effective, he could also give the Reds another high-leverage arm to be able to pitch in the backend of games.

Regardless of what they decide to do with Burns, with Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo set to return soon, the Reds have more pitching depth than they've had in quite some time.

You can see Goldsmith's full post below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News