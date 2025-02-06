Reds Outfielder Austin Hays Opens Up About Signing with Cincinnati
The Reds signed outfielder Austin Hays last week. The deal is for one-year with a mutual option for 2026
The veteran joined Lance McAlister on 700 WLW to discuss the decision to sign with Cincinnati.
"I think this team is right on the cusp of really turning the corner," Hays said. "I've been on a 100-loss team and a 100-win team. I've been in a bad place and been able to go to the playoffs two years in a row and I choose the winning team and the chance to go to the playoffs every time. I really see that in this franchise and this organization. I think they've made a lot of good moves this offseason to propel themselves to get into the playoffs this year."
Hays opened up a bit about dealing with a kidney infection last season and how it impacted him.
"It was hard. I've gone through surgeries, played through injuries, have had broken bones, and all that stuff, but that was by far the hardest thing I've gone through. I think because you just can't see how much it's affecting you."
The 29-year-old went on to mention how much different it is than a broken bone or a strained muscle.
"You can get an MRI of a broken bone, or when you strain a muscle, there's an exact image that says this is the rehab process, and this is your timeline. But when you're dealing with a kidney, that affects so many different things, your recovery, your muscles, tendons, and your brain function. You don't feel like yourself. Your strength is there. You can still throw the ball and hit the ball, but you just get tired so fast and you can't recover...It was definitely an experience that I wouldn't wish upon anybody."
Hays said he is fully healthy now and is full steam ahead for spring training.
"We were able to get everything normalized and get completely normal test results. All my bloodwork is back to normal. It was just a matter of time...I am feeling great now and doing everything I normally do heading into spring training."
The Reds hiring Terry Francona has been a widespread discussion amongst all the newest additions. Hays shares the sentiment and is very excited to play for the Reds new skipper.
"I am really excited. He's one of the greatest and has so much knowledge of the game. He's got such a great ability to take a locker room full of guys and get them on the same page and doing whatever it takes to win games. I am excited to play for a man like that."
The Reds will expect Hays to be a big contributor to their outfield this season.
You can listen to the full interview below:
