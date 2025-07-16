Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott’s All-Star Suit Holds a Beautiful Tribute You Have to See
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott made his first All-Star Game this year and he had a special suit made for him to wear on the red carpet.
Abbott's suit had pictures on the inside of his suit of everyone who helped him get to that point in his career.
"Just pictures of my family, my dog," Abbott said. "All of the people who helped me to to this point in my career."
The left-hander is 8-1 with a 2.07 ERA to go along with 83 strikeouts over 16 starts and 91 1/3 innings this season.
Abbott is scheduled to start in the series finale against the New York Mets on Sunday. The Reds are 50-47 and their first game back from the break will be on Friday against the Mets. Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for Cincinnati.
You can see Abbott's suit below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast