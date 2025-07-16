Inside The Reds

Reds Pitcher Andrew Abbott’s All-Star Suit Holds a Beautiful Tribute You Have to See

This is awesome!

Greg Kuffner

Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; National League pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) of the Cincinnati Reds pitches during the sixth inning during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott made his first All-Star Game this year and he had a special suit made for him to wear on the red carpet.

Abbott's suit had pictures on the inside of his suit of everyone who helped him get to that point in his career.

"Just pictures of my family, my dog," Abbott said. "All of the people who helped me to to this point in my career."

The left-hander is 8-1 with a 2.07 ERA to go along with 83 strikeouts over 16 starts and 91 1/3 innings this season.

Abbott is scheduled to start in the series finale against the New York Mets on Sunday. The Reds are 50-47 and their first game back from the break will be on Friday against the Mets. Nick Lodolo will start on the mound for Cincinnati.

You can see Abbott's suit below:

