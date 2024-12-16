Reds Pitcher Brady Singer on Being Traded, Getting No. 51 from Graham Ashcraft and More
Brady Singer has had a couple of weeks to take in being traded from the Royals to the Reds and now that things have settled down, he is excited about the opportunity to join the talented Reds pitching staff.
"I am really excited for sure," Singer told the Reds Hot Stove. "The young talent on this team and the starting staff is really fun to watch."
Singer went 9-13 with a 3.71 ERA in 2024 over 179 2/3 innings. The 28-year-old is excited to meet his new teammates.
"I am excited to get there and meet the new guys," Singer said. "It's a great opportunity to learn new things from different people as well."
Despite being only 28 years old, Singer will be a veteran in this Cincinnati rotation and he discussed what it was like being in Kansas City with other veterans in the rotation.
"I ran into a lot of veteran guys in my time with the Royals. Greinke, and then this past year with Wacha, and Lugo, just the way they handled themselves on and off the field," Singer said. "There are huge things I can take away. The game planning that I watched Lugo and Wacha do this year, there are different ways to get guys out; they did a lot of homework off the field and had a really good game plan going into each and every game."
Singer is going to wear No. 51 with the Reds, which is the same number he wore in Kansas City. No. 51 was previously worn by Graham Ashcraft and Singer mentioned he had to negotiate with Ashcraft to get that number.
"Yeah, definitely some negotiations went on there," Singer said. "I had to shoot him a text and see if he'd give it up. Thankfully, he would, which was an awesome move by him...I am going to figure out what he likes and get to know him a little bit and buy him something cool. I have a few idea, but I am not sure what he wants yet."
Singer's changeup has been a pitch that has given him some troubles over his career, but the right-hander has a new grip and is going to continue to work on it this offseason.
"I have thought about never throwing it again and to just keep working on it," Singer said. "I've gone down both paths. I am working on one right now. I have a new grip that I learned and I am going to throw it this offseason more than I ever have and just keep working on it."
Singer has thrown over 150 innings in the last three seasons and the Reds are hoping he can provide the same amount of length again in 2025.
You can listen to the full episode of the Reds Hot Stove here.
