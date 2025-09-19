Reds Pitcher Hunter Greene Makes History in One-Hit Shutout Win Over Chicago Cubs
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs on Thursday behind a dominant start from Hunter Greene.
Greene tossed a complete game shutout and allowed just one hit. He walked a batter and struck out nine.
He made history in multiple ways on Thursday night. He became just the second Red ever to toss a 9-inning complete game shutout with one or fewer hits allowed, according to Joel Luckhaupt. Homer Bailey was the other pitcher to do so. He threw a no-hitter in July of 2012.
Greene threw six pitches over 100 mph in the ninth inning, which ranks as the most of any starting pitcher since 2008, according to Luckhaupt.
9/18/2025 - Hunter Greene - 6
4/6/2012 - Justin Verlander - 4
9/8/2021 - Sandy Alcantara - 3
6/13/2025 - Garrett Crochet - 2
4/7/2025 - Hunter Greene - 2
9/18/2022 - Sandy Alcantara - 2
The Reds needed to answer after the Mets won earlier in the day. Greene put the team on his back and delivere
You can watch the last out below:
