Reds Pitcher Nick Martinez Draws Interest with Multiple Contract Offers
Nick Martinez has until November 19 to decide if he wants to accept the Reds' qualifying offer for $21.05 million.
Martinez's agent Scott Boras spoke to C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic at the general managers' meetings on Wednesday and said there is a chance that Martinez will accept the offer, but also mentioned he has received offers from other teams for multiyear deals.
"I don't know if that's a decision Nick and I have made yet," Boras said. "We've got a good period of time to look at it."
Boras didn't say whether the Reds were one of the teams who offered him a multiyear deal.
"You'd have to ask them," Boras said. "Certainly, normally when teams make qualifying offers, what comes with it is other offers, too."
The right-hander was 10-7 with a 3.10 ERA in 42 games this season, including 16 starts. Martinez pitched a career-high 142 1/3 innings in 2024.
