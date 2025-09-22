Reds Players Urging Fans to Pack Great American Ball Park for Upcoming Series
The Cincinnati Reds currently control their own destiny to make it to the playoffs. They begin a crucial three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.
Reds fans are asking fans to "Pack GABP" this week. Both Andrew Abbott and Gavin Lux posted "#PackGABP" on X, as well as the team's official account.
After Hunter Greene tossed a complete-game shutout on Thursday night against the Cubs, Greene hinted at wishing more fans were there to watch.
"Was just trying to stay in the moment," Greene told The Enquirer. "Wish there were a little bit more fans in the stands. But for the fans that were here, I'm glad I was able to put on a show for them and we were able to get a win tonight."
The Reds are 20th in Major League Baseball with an average attendance of 26,916 this season.
"The more support that we can get, obviously, the better," Greene continued. "We're already motivated enough for us to go out there and win. I'm not saying we can only win if we have fans. But you see the best teams that are winning and doing their thing. They have that atmosphere that they're in. It's something that we strive for, and hopefully we can bring that back."
The Reds have won five straight games and are 80-76. They are tied with the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot, but they hold the tiebreaker over New York.
