Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall Discusses Plan Ahead of Trade Deadline
With the Major League Baseball trade deadline less than a month away, the Cincinnati Reds sit just 1 1/2 games out of the last National League wild card spot.
The Reds' biggest needs are a backend bullpen arm and adding another impact bat.
Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall recently spoke to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon to discuss their plans.
“You’d always like to buy, no matter where you are. That’s the goal," Krall said. "Let’s see how we play over the next couple of weeks and where we are.”
Cincinnati has dealt with a lot of injuries this season, but they're slowly getting healthier. Christian Encarnacion-Strand was activated in early June. Outfielder Austin Hays was activated last week. Infielder Noelvi Marte and relief pitcher Graham Ashcraft were both added back to the roster this week.
Jake Fraley and Hunter Greene and both still on the injured list, but Greene will start for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.
“It’s been really good to get our own players back and let’s see where we’re at once those guys are back and where we go," Krall said.
After Sunday's series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Reds play seven games against the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies before the All-Star break.
These next eight games feel pivotal in shaping the Reds’ strategy at the trade deadline.
You can read Sheldon's full article with more quotes from Krall and quotes from Terry Francona here.
