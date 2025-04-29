Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall Discusses Terry Francona, Pitching Staff Success, and More
Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations joined MLB Network on Tuesday to discuss a variety of topics, including Terry Francona's first season with the Reds and the pitching staff's early season success.
The Reds have an ERA of 3.32 as a team which ranks fourth in Major League Baseball.
"All of those guys have fed off each other and have given quality innings," Krall told MLB Network's Brian Kenny. "They've all done a really good job of saying we are going to go out and win this start and they've all been there for each other. It's been great to have Singer come in as a night addition to the group as well to give quality innings."
Cincinnati has won five straight games and currently sits just one game back from the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central Division.
The Reds surprised a lot of people this offseason when they hired veteran manager Terry Francona to be their manager. So far, he has lived up to the expectations in just about every way.
"He's a tremendous guy to be around first of all," Krall continued. "He reminds me a lot of Dusty Baker when he was here about 10 years ago. Nothing really startles him. He is very calm for the most part. He is there for baseball and that's it. He wants to win. It's been about winning ever since day one of spring training."
The Reds will host the Cardinals on Tuesday night at 6:40 ET.
You can watch the clip below:
