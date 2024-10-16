Inside The Reds

Reds Prospect Connor Phillips Named Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Week

Phillips did not surrender a run in his lone start.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Connor Phillips (34) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Connor Phillips (34) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Cincinnati Reds' prospect Connor Phillips was named Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Week on Wednesday.

Phillips struck out seven in four scoreless innings and did not issue a walk.

"A lot of this for me is really results-based,” Phillips said. “I know a lot of guys will come out here to figure out new stuff, but for me, it's more like I'm back in a competitive atmosphere and I'm trying to win every single ballgame that I'm pitching in."

Watch highlights on Phillips's start below.

