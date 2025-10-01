Reds Reveal Lineup For Game 2 Against Dodgers, Austin Hays to Start in New Position
The Cincinnati Reds need to win on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series to continue their season.
They revealed their lineup for Wednesday night against the Dodgers. The lineup is below:
- CF - TJ Friedl
- LF - Spencer Steer
- DH - Gavin Lux
- RF - Austin Hays
- 1B - Sal Stewart
- SS - Elly De La Cruz
- C - Tyler Stephenson
- 3B - Ke'Bryan Hayes
- 2B - Matt McLain
Hays is making his first start of the season in right field on Wednesday night. He has started 58 games in left field, 40 games as the DH, and has appeared as a pinch hitter in eight games.
Sal Stewart and Gavin Lux are both in the lineup after not being in the lineup on Tuesday.
Zack Littell will start on the mound for Cincinnati. The right-hander is 10-8 with a 3.81 ERA this season with the Rays and Reds.
The Dodgers will start Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Game 2 is scheduled to start at 9:08 ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. The Reds must win to force Game 3 on Thursday.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast