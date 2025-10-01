Inside The Reds

Reds Reveal Lineup For Game 2 Against Dodgers, Austin Hays to Start in New Position

Greg Kuffner

Sep 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Austin Hays (12) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds need to win on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series to continue their season.

They revealed their lineup for Wednesday night against the Dodgers. The lineup is below:

  1. CF - TJ Friedl
  2. LF - Spencer Steer
  3. DH - Gavin Lux
  4. RF - Austin Hays
  5. 1B - Sal Stewart
  6. SS - Elly De La Cruz
  7. C - Tyler Stephenson
  8. 3B - Ke'Bryan Hayes
  9. 2B - Matt McLain

Hays is making his first start of the season in right field on Wednesday night. He has started 58 games in left field, 40 games as the DH, and has appeared as a pinch hitter in eight games.

Sal Stewart and Gavin Lux are both in the lineup after not being in the lineup on Tuesday.

Zack Littell will start on the mound for Cincinnati. The right-hander is 10-8 with a 3.81 ERA this season with the Rays and Reds.

The Dodgers will start Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Game 2 is scheduled to start at 9:08 ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. The Reds must win to force Game 3 on Thursday.

