Reds Shortstop Prospect Edwin Arroyo Named "Prospect To Watch" In 2025 Season
MLB.com chose at least one prospect to watch for each team heading into the 2025 season.
For the Reds, that prospect in shortstop Edwin Arroyo.
"One of the key prospects acquired from the Mariners in the 2022 trade of ace Luis Castillo, Arroyo is ranked as Cincinnati's No. 3 prospect and ranked No. 67 overall by MLB Pipeline," wrote MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "He missed all of 2024 recovering from left shoulder surgery after being injured during Spring Training. Now 21, and after showing he was fully recovered at the Arizona Fall League, Arroyo will likely begin 2025 at Double-A Chattanooga and could move up quickly with his already superb defense and an improving switch-hitting bat. He batted .252 with a .757 OPS, 13 home runs, 55 RBIs and 28 stolen bases over 123 games at High-A Dayton and Double-A."
Arroyo played in 18 games in the AFL and slashed .253/.309/.333 with five extra-base hits and seven stolen bases. In 14 games at shortstop, he made two errors in 48 chances.
You can see the full list of prospects to watch here.
