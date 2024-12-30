Inside The Reds

Reds Shortstop Prospect Edwin Arroyo Named "Prospect To Watch" In 2025 Season

Arroyo missed the entire 2024 season due to shoulder surgery.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (80) fields a groundball in the eighth inning during a MLB spring training baseball game, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (80) fields a groundball in the eighth inning during a MLB spring training baseball game, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

MLB.com chose at least one prospect to watch for each team heading into the 2025 season.

For the Reds, that prospect in shortstop Edwin Arroyo.

"One of the key prospects acquired from the Mariners in the 2022 trade of ace , Arroyo is ranked as Cincinnati's No. 3 prospect and ranked No. 67 overall by MLB Pipeline," wrote MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "He missed all of 2024 recovering from left shoulder surgery after being injured during Spring Training. Now 21, and after showing he was fully recovered at the Arizona Fall League, Arroyo will likely begin 2025 at Double-A Chattanooga and could move up quickly with his already superb defense and an improving switch-hitting bat. He batted .252 with a .757 OPS, 13 home runs, 55 RBIs and 28 stolen bases over 123 games at High-A Dayton and Double-A."

Arroyo played in 18 games in the AFL and slashed .253/.309/.333 with five extra-base hits and seven stolen bases. In 14 games at shortstop, he made two errors in 48 chances.

You can see the full list of prospects to watch here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Home/News