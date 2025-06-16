Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Is Major League Baseball's Most Dangerous Hitter in June
Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz has been incredible in June.
The 23-year-old is slashing .378/.481/.800 with nine extra-base hits and three stolen bases in the month. His wRC+ of 239 in June ranks first in all of Major League Baseball, ahead of Ronald Acuna Jr. (227) and Juan Soto (218).
He is walking 16.7% of the time and striking out only 16.7% of the time in June. He has homered in four consecutive games.
According to Lance McAlister from 700WLW, De La Cruz is on pace for 32 doubles, 36 home runs, 45 stolen bases, 72 walks, 113 RBIs, and 128 runs.
De La Cruz is one of two players in all of Major League Baseball to be hitting .270 or better, have 10 or more home runs, and steal 20 or more bases.
The Reds have won 8 of their last 11 games and De La Cruz is a big reason why.
