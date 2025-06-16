Elly's on pace for:

32 2B

36 HR

45 SB

72 BB

113 RBI

128 R



.273 BA, .352 OBP, .498 SLG, .850 OPS, 128 OPS+



BA, OPS, SLG, OPS, OPS+ all up 3rd straight year



K% down 3rd straight year:

33.7, 31.3, 26.1



BB % up 3rd straight year:

8.2, 9.9, 10.2



% hitting ball opposite way up… pic.twitter.com/H8wKqZPsow