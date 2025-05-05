Reds Starter Believes Organization Should Sign Standout Veteran to Contract Extension

Inside The Reds

The Reds fell to the Nationals on Sunday.

May 3, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) throws to first to get Washington Nationals designated hitter James Wood (not pictured) out in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In his postgame press conference after the Reds lost on Sunday to the Washington Nationals, starting pitcher Nick Martinez went out of his way to praise Tyler Stephenson and went as far to say the Reds should offer him a contract extension.

Stephenson homered for Cincinnati's only run on Sunday afternoon.

"He looks great," Martinez said. "Veteran presence. He is a really smart hitter and obviously knows how to command the staff and communicate. He has really come into his own and we should definitely extend him."

Stephenson is currently expected to become a free agent after the 2026 season.

The 28-year-old has played in 472 games for the Reds across six seasons. Over that time, he has slashed .267/.343/.427 with 50 home runs and 78 doubles.

The Reds agreed to a three-year extension with backup catcher Jose Trevino for around $15 million in March.

You can watch the full clip below:

