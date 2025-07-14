Reds Superstar Joins Elite Company With Historic First Half

Most runs scored by a Reds player in the first half of a season (since at least 1901):



1. Joe Morgan, 81 (1972)

T2. Eric Davis, 75 (1987)

T2. Pete Rose, 75 (1976)

4. Joe Morgan, 74 (1977)

5. Elly De La Cruz, 72 (2025)