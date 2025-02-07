Reds TJ Friedl Joins the Reds Hot Stove to Discuss his Offseason, Working on Flexibility, and More
Reds center fielder TJ Friedl joined the Reds Hot Stove on Tuesday night.
After playing in just 85 games last season and hitting just .226, Friedl is looking to bounce-back this year. He is taking a different approach this offseason than in years past.
"This year was a little bit different, I wanted to make sure to give myself proper time to heal up and make sure everything is good to go before I started ramping back up again," Friedl said. "I actually went in and got some assessments done on my body compensation and my muscle mass. I did that in October and have been working on a training program starting in November based around that assessment."
After dealing with a couple of tough injuries in 2024, Friedl says he's been working on a lot of pilates and yoga to try to strengthen certain muscles and become more flexible.
"For me, a big thing I learned is working a lot of pilates and yoga. Also, working flexibility with strength and core exercises. For me, every offseason was just based around weightlifting, training, cardio, and conditioning...As I'm gaining muscle mass and building the strength side of my body composition, I am also keeping my flexibility."
Friedl mentioned he's excited to play for new manager Terry Francona and has had multiple conversations with him throughout the offseason.
"I've had some great phone calls with him. Every time we talk, it kind of makes me more and more excited to get down to spring training and get going. It's been great hearing the enthusiasm in his voice and how excited he is to get down there and meet each guy."
Friedl is expected to be a big part of the Reds outfield in 2025. Listen to the entire show here.
