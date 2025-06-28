Reds Veteran Takes No-Hitter Into the Ninth in 8-1 Win Over Padres
Making his first start since getting roughed up for seven runs in just 2 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, Nick Martinez had ones of the best starts of his career.
The 34-year-old took a no-hitter into the ninth inning before allowing a double off of the left field wall. He gave up just one run on one hit over eight plus inning in the Reds' 8-1 win over the Padres. He walked two batters and struck out six.
The last no-hitter by a Cincinnati Reds pitcher was when Wade Miley threw one on May 7, 2021, against the Cleveland Guardians.
Martinez worked in relief in his previous two outings against the Cardinals and Yankees, tossing three scoreless innings.
Spencer Steer led the Cincinnati offense with three home runs! He was the first Reds hitter to hit three home runs in a game since Jesse Winker in 2021.
Watch Martinez get a standing ovation as he was taken out of the game below:
