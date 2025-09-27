Relive Final Out Heard on TV and Radio in Cincinnati Reds' 3-1 Victory Over Brewers
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 on Friday night and now control their own destiny in the National League Wild Card race.
Quinn Priester started for the Brewers and Milwaukee had won 19 straight starts with him on the mound.
The Reds used RBIs from Tyler Stephenson, Spencer Steer, and Miguel Andujar for their three runs and Zack Littell, Connor Phillips, Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan, and Emilio Pagan combined for nine innings of one-run baseball.
"Connor Phillips has been a game-changer for us,"manager Terry Francona said following the Reds’3-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. "We're dying for our young guys to do well, but then to see it right in the middle of a pennant race, that's exciting.”
Watch and listen to Emilio Pagan recording the final out in Friday night's big win as heard on Reds and Brewers television and radio:
