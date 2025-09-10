Inside The Reds

Relive Tyler Stephenson's Game-Winning Home Run in Win Over Padres on All Broadcasts

The Reds got a much-needed win on Tuesday night.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 9, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Tuesday night.

In the ninth inning, Tyler Stephenson came to the plate with two outs and Gaxin Lux on first in a 2-2 ball game. Earlier in the game, Fernando Tatis Jr. reached over the right field fence and took away a two-run home run from him. However, this time, Stephenson pulled a fastball into the left field seats for a two-run go-ahead home run.

"I kind of redeemed myself from last night facing him," Stephenson said. "I didn't really get the job done last night, which was a heartbreaker. A little extra motivation, trying to get redemption and stuff. It was huge."

Emilio Pagan closed out the ninth with a 1-2-3 inning.

Watch and listen to Stephenson's game-winning home run as heard on Reds and Padres television and radio below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

