Report: Cincinnati Reds' Starting Pitcher Andrew Abbott to Begin Minor League Rehab Assignment
Andrew Abbott is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment on Tuesday, according to Gordon Wittenmyer on The Enquirer. The left-hander is currently on the injured list with a shoulder injury.
Carson Spiers won the fifth starter spot in spring training with Abbott still dealing with the injury. He's scheduled to start against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.
Abbott threw five innings in a minor-league game last Friday. The left-hander felt he was ready to start the season, but he understands the team wanting to be cautious with him.
"I feel like I’m ready, but they need to make sure we’re coming out the smart way and if that’s the smartest way, I’m all for it," Abbott told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon after being placed on the injured list. "It does give me a chance to get a few more innings underneath and get a few more games. I think I was going to be ready, but I’m not going to sit here and argue with it. I’m just going to do it and move on with it.”
If all goes well on Tuesday, Abbott could make one more rehab start and then return to the Reds.
